    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Shree Global Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 67.69 crore, up 6296.64% Y-o-Y

    May 02, 2023 / 10:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Global Tradefin are:

    Net Sales at Rs 67.69 crore in March 2023 up 6296.64% from Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.21 crore in March 2023 down 95.87% from Rs. 150.35 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.87 crore in March 2023 down 95.43% from Rs. 150.35 crore in March 2022.

    Shree Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.18 in March 2022.

    Shree Global shares closed at 8.47 on April 28, 2023 (BSE) and has given 76.46% returns over the last 6 months and 2.79% over the last 12 months.

    Shree Global Tradefin
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations67.69--1.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations67.69--1.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods68.36--1.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.47----
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.180.250.36
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.110.180.17
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.51-0.43-0.51
    Other Income1.361.81150.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.871.38150.35
    Interest0.660.11--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.211.27150.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.211.27150.35
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.211.27150.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.211.27150.35
    Equity Share Capital127.21127.21127.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.050.011.18
    Diluted EPS0.050.011.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.050.011.18
    Diluted EPS0.050.011.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results #Shree Global #Shree Global Tradefin
    first published: May 2, 2023 10:22 am