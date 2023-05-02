Shree Global Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 67.69 crore, up 6296.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67.69 crore in March 2023 up 6296.64% from Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.21 crore in March 2023 down 95.87% from Rs. 150.35 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.87 crore in March 2023 down 95.43% from Rs. 150.35 crore in March 2022.

Shree Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.18 in March 2022.

Shree Global shares closed at 8.47 on April 28, 2023 (BSE) and has given 76.46% returns over the last 6 months and 2.79% over the last 12 months.