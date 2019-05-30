Shree Global Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2.47 crore, down 97.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.47 crore in March 2019 down 97.59% from Rs. 102.78 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.90 crore in March 2019 up 49.72% from Rs. 5.77 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.90 crore in March 2019 up 49.74% from Rs. 5.77 crore in March 2018.

Shree Global shares closed at 1.90 on July 27, 2018 (BSE)