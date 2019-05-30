Shree Global Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2.47 crore, down 97.59% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Global Tradefin are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.47 crore in March 2019 down 97.59% from Rs. 102.78 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.90 crore in March 2019 up 49.72% from Rs. 5.77 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.90 crore in March 2019 up 49.74% from Rs. 5.77 crore in March 2018.
Shree Global shares closed at 1.90 on July 27, 2018 (BSE)
|
|Shree Global Tradefin
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.47
|12.11
|102.78
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.47
|12.11
|102.78
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.16
|10.64
|102.59
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.33
|0.36
|0.47
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.89
|2.46
|5.50
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.91
|-1.35
|-5.78
|Other Income
|0.00
|--
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.90
|-1.35
|-5.77
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.90
|-1.35
|-5.77
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.90
|-1.35
|-5.77
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.90
|-1.35
|-5.77
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.90
|-1.35
|-5.77
|Equity Share Capital
|113.95
|113.95
|113.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|-0.01
|-0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|-0.01
|-0.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|-0.01
|-0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|-0.01
|-0.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited