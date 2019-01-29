Shree Global Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 12.11 crore, down 88.93% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Global Tradefin are:
Net Sales at Rs 12.11 crore in December 2018 down 88.93% from Rs. 109.40 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2018 down 660.9% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2018 down 662.5% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2017.
|
|Shree Global Tradefin
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.11
|--
|109.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.11
|--
|109.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|10.64
|--
|108.72
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.36
|0.36
|0.31
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.46
|2.98
|0.12
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.35
|-3.35
|0.24
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.35
|-3.35
|0.24
|Interest
|--
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.35
|-3.35
|0.24
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.35
|-3.35
|0.24
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.35
|-3.35
|0.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.35
|-3.35
|0.24
|Equity Share Capital
|113.95
|113.95
|113.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.03
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|-0.03
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.03
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|-0.03
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited