Shree Global Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 12.11 crore, down 88.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.11 crore in December 2018 down 88.93% from Rs. 109.40 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2018 down 660.9% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2018 down 662.5% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2017.

Shree Global shares closed at 1.90 on July 27, 2018 (BSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and -5.94% over the last 12 months.