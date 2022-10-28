 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shree Global Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.58 crore, up 301.62% Y-o-Y

Oct 28, 2022 / 12:08 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shree Global Tradefin are:

Net Sales at Rs 29.58 crore in September 2022 up 301.62% from Rs. 7.37 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.37 crore in September 2022 up 1516.76% from Rs. 0.70 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.31 crore in September 2022 up 716.51% from Rs. 2.12 crore in September 2021.

Shree Global EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2021.

Shree Global shares closed at 5.19 on October 27, 2022 (BSE) and has given -48.00% returns over the last 6 months and 96.59% over the last 12 months.

Shree Global Tradefin
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 29.58 50.77 7.37
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 29.58 50.77 7.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 31.83 24.95 1.11
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -26.60 -0.45 -0.65
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.37 3.98 3.82
Depreciation 0.58 0.40 0.33
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.69 16.17 2.72
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.71 5.72 0.04
Other Income 11.02 2.64 1.75
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.73 8.36 1.79
Interest 1.08 0.75 0.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.65 7.61 1.59
Exceptional Items -- -2.50 --
P/L Before Tax 15.65 5.11 1.59
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.65 5.11 1.59
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.65 5.11 1.59
Minority Interest -3.89 -5.19 -0.91
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.39 -0.24 0.02
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 11.37 -0.32 0.70
Equity Share Capital 127.21 127.21 127.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.12 0.04 0.01
Diluted EPS 0.12 0.04 0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.12 0.04 0.01
Diluted EPS 0.12 0.04 0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 28, 2022 12:00 pm
