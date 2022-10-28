English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Sebi Chief On Finfluencers, Co-location, Insider Trading
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Shree Global Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.58 crore, up 301.62% Y-o-Y

    October 28, 2022 / 12:08 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shree Global Tradefin are:

    Net Sales at Rs 29.58 crore in September 2022 up 301.62% from Rs. 7.37 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.37 crore in September 2022 up 1516.76% from Rs. 0.70 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.31 crore in September 2022 up 716.51% from Rs. 2.12 crore in September 2021.

    Shree Global EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2021.

    Close

    Shree Global shares closed at 5.19 on October 27, 2022 (BSE) and has given -48.00% returns over the last 6 months and 96.59% over the last 12 months.

    Shree Global Tradefin
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations29.5850.777.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations29.5850.777.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials31.8324.951.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-26.60-0.45-0.65
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.373.983.82
    Depreciation0.580.400.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.6916.172.72
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.715.720.04
    Other Income11.022.641.75
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.738.361.79
    Interest1.080.750.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.657.611.59
    Exceptional Items---2.50--
    P/L Before Tax15.655.111.59
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.655.111.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.655.111.59
    Minority Interest-3.89-5.19-0.91
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.39-0.240.02
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates11.37-0.320.70
    Equity Share Capital127.21127.21127.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.120.040.01
    Diluted EPS0.120.040.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.120.040.01
    Diluted EPS0.120.040.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results #Shree Global #Shree Global Tradefin
    first published: Oct 28, 2022 12:00 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.