Shree Global Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 241.54 crore, up 1151.02% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shree Global Tradefin are:Net Sales at Rs 241.54 crore in March 2023 up 1151.02% from Rs. 19.31 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.43 crore in March 2023 down 79.7% from Rs. 149.86 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.61 crore in March 2023 down 88.27% from Rs. 158.72 crore in March 2022.
Shree Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.27 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.19 in March 2022.
|Shree Global shares closed at 8.56 on May 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given 78.33% returns over the last 6 months and 3.88% over the last 12 months.
|Shree Global Tradefin
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|241.54
|58.41
|19.31
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|241.54
|58.41
|19.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|104.88
|68.00
|18.59
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|68.36
|--
|1.04
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|30.80
|-52.73
|-15.20
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.99
|5.67
|3.54
|Depreciation
|0.78
|0.63
|0.35
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|13.12
|18.02
|7.60
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|17.62
|18.82
|3.39
|Other Income
|0.21
|2.90
|154.98
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|17.83
|21.72
|158.37
|Interest
|1.90
|0.98
|0.60
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|15.93
|20.74
|157.77
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|15.93
|20.74
|157.77
|Tax
|5.70
|6.70
|6.16
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|10.23
|14.04
|151.61
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|10.23
|14.04
|151.61
|Minority Interest
|-3.30
|-6.58
|-0.58
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|23.50
|-0.19
|-1.17
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|30.43
|7.28
|149.86
|Equity Share Capital
|127.21
|127.21
|127.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.27
|0.11
|1.19
|Diluted EPS
|0.27
|0.11
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.27
|0.11
|1.19
|Diluted EPS
|0.27
|0.11
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited