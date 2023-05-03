English
    Shree Global Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 241.54 crore, up 1151.02% Y-o-Y

    May 03, 2023 / 11:08 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shree Global Tradefin are:Net Sales at Rs 241.54 crore in March 2023 up 1151.02% from Rs. 19.31 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.43 crore in March 2023 down 79.7% from Rs. 149.86 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.61 crore in March 2023 down 88.27% from Rs. 158.72 crore in March 2022.
    Shree Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.27 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.19 in March 2022.Shree Global shares closed at 8.56 on May 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given 78.33% returns over the last 6 months and 3.88% over the last 12 months.
    Shree Global Tradefin
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations241.5458.4119.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations241.5458.4119.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials104.8868.0018.59
    Purchase of Traded Goods68.36--1.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks30.80-52.73-15.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.995.673.54
    Depreciation0.780.630.35
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.1218.027.60
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.6218.823.39
    Other Income0.212.90154.98
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.8321.72158.37
    Interest1.900.980.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.9320.74157.77
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax15.9320.74157.77
    Tax5.706.706.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.2314.04151.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.2314.04151.61
    Minority Interest-3.30-6.58-0.58
    Share Of P/L Of Associates23.50-0.19-1.17
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates30.437.28149.86
    Equity Share Capital127.21127.21127.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.270.111.19
    Diluted EPS0.270.11--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.270.111.19
    Diluted EPS0.270.11--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

