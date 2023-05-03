Shree Global Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 241.54 crore, up 1151.02% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 241.54 58.41 19.31 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 241.54 58.41 19.31 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 104.88 68.00 18.59 Purchase of Traded Goods 68.36 -- 1.04 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 30.80 -52.73 -15.20 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 5.99 5.67 3.54 Depreciation 0.78 0.63 0.35 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 13.12 18.02 7.60 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.62 18.82 3.39 Other Income 0.21 2.90 154.98 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.83 21.72 158.37 Interest 1.90 0.98 0.60 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.93 20.74 157.77 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 15.93 20.74 157.77 Tax 5.70 6.70 6.16 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.23 14.04 151.61 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.23 14.04 151.61 Minority Interest -3.30 -6.58 -0.58 Share Of P/L Of Associates 23.50 -0.19 -1.17 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 30.43 7.28 149.86 Equity Share Capital 127.21 127.21 127.21 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.27 0.11 1.19 Diluted EPS 0.27 0.11 -- EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.27 0.11 1.19 Diluted EPS 0.27 0.11 -- Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited