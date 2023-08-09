Shree Global Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 151.26 crore, up 197.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 151.26 crore in June 2023 up 197.92% from Rs. 50.77 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.99 crore in June 2023 up 2595.41% from Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.42 crore in June 2023 up 121.69% from Rs. 8.76 crore in June 2022.

Shree Global EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2022.

Shree Global shares closed at 38.32 on August 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 374.26% returns over the last 6 months and 371.34% over the last 12 months.