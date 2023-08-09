English
    Shree Global Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 151.26 crore, up 197.92% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023 / 01:07 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shree Global Tradefin are:

    Net Sales at Rs 151.26 crore in June 2023 up 197.92% from Rs. 50.77 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.99 crore in June 2023 up 2595.41% from Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.42 crore in June 2023 up 121.69% from Rs. 8.76 crore in June 2022.

    Shree Global EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2022.

    Shree Global shares closed at 38.32 on August 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 374.26% returns over the last 6 months and 371.34% over the last 12 months.

    Shree Global Tradefin
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations151.26241.5450.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations151.26241.5450.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials105.11104.8824.95
    Purchase of Traded Goods33.0968.36--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-24.2630.80-0.45
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.435.993.98
    Depreciation0.670.780.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.4613.1216.17
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.7617.625.72
    Other Income8.000.212.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.7517.838.36
    Interest1.531.900.75
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.2315.937.61
    Exceptional Items-----2.50
    P/L Before Tax17.2315.935.11
    Tax2.045.70--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.1910.235.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.1910.235.11
    Minority Interest-7.05-3.30-5.19
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.1523.50-0.24
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates7.9930.43-0.32
    Equity Share Capital127.21127.21127.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.120.270.04
    Diluted EPS0.120.270.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.120.270.04
    Diluted EPS0.120.270.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 9, 2023 01:00 pm

