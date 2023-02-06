Shree Global Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 58.41 crore, up 202.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.41 crore in December 2022 up 202.87% from Rs. 19.29 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.28 crore in December 2022 up 445.41% from Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.35 crore in December 2022 up 460.15% from Rs. 3.99 crore in December 2021.