Shree Global Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 58.41 crore, up 202.87% Y-o-Y

Feb 06, 2023 / 10:42 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shree Global Tradefin are:

Net Sales at Rs 58.41 crore in December 2022 up 202.87% from Rs. 19.29 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.28 crore in December 2022 up 445.41% from Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.35 crore in December 2022 up 460.15% from Rs. 3.99 crore in December 2021.

Shree Global Tradefin
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 58.41 29.58 19.29
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 58.41 29.58 19.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 68.00 31.83 16.40
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -52.73 -26.60 -9.96
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.67 4.37 4.12
Depreciation 0.63 0.58 0.35
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 18.02 13.69 6.25
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.82 5.71 2.13
Other Income 2.90 11.02 1.51
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.72 16.73 3.64
Interest 0.98 1.08 0.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.74 15.65 3.49
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 20.74 15.65 3.49
Tax 6.70 -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.04 15.65 3.49
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.04 15.65 3.49
Minority Interest -6.58 -3.89 -1.75
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.19 -0.39 -0.41
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 7.28 11.37 1.33
Equity Share Capital 127.21 127.21 127.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.11 0.12 0.02
Diluted EPS 0.11 0.12 0.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.11 0.12 0.02
Diluted EPS 0.11 0.12 0.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited