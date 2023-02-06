English
    Shree Global Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 58.41 crore, up 202.87% Y-o-Y

    February 06, 2023 / 10:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shree Global Tradefin are:

    Net Sales at Rs 58.41 crore in December 2022 up 202.87% from Rs. 19.29 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.28 crore in December 2022 up 445.41% from Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.35 crore in December 2022 up 460.15% from Rs. 3.99 crore in December 2021.

    Shree Global Tradefin
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations58.4129.5819.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations58.4129.5819.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials68.0031.8316.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-52.73-26.60-9.96
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.674.374.12
    Depreciation0.630.580.35
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.0213.696.25
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.825.712.13
    Other Income2.9011.021.51
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.7216.733.64
    Interest0.981.080.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.7415.653.49
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax20.7415.653.49
    Tax6.70----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.0415.653.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.0415.653.49
    Minority Interest-6.58-3.89-1.75
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.19-0.39-0.41
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates7.2811.371.33
    Equity Share Capital127.21127.21127.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.110.120.02
    Diluted EPS0.110.120.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.110.120.02
    Diluted EPS0.110.120.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited