Shree Ganesh Re Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.26 crore, up 25.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.26 crore in September 2022 up 25.28% from Rs. 16.97 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.94 crore in September 2022 up 30.41% from Rs. 3.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.05 crore in September 2022 up 23.98% from Rs. 4.88 crore in September 2021.

Shree Ganesh Re EPS has increased to Rs. 3.28 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.02 in September 2021.

Shree Ganesh Re shares closed at 251.85 on October 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given -24.16% returns over the last 6 months and -29.45% over the last 12 months.