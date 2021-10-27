Shree Ganesh Re Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 16.97 crore, up 47.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.97 crore in September 2021 up 47.26% from Rs. 11.52 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.02 crore in September 2021 down 2.45% from Rs. 3.09 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.88 crore in September 2021 up 4.72% from Rs. 4.66 crore in September 2020.

Shree Ganesh Re EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.02 in September 2021 from Rs. 3.09 in September 2020.

Shree Ganesh Re shares closed at 429.80 on October 26, 2021 (BSE) and has given 44.76% returns over the last 6 months and 255.21% over the last 12 months.