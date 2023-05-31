Shree Ganesh Re Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 29.33 crore, up 42.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.33 crore in March 2023 up 42.65% from Rs. 20.56 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.87 crore in March 2023 up 52.81% from Rs. 3.84 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.70 crore in March 2023 up 50.52% from Rs. 5.78 crore in March 2022.

Shree Ganesh Re EPS has increased to Rs. 4.78 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.20 in March 2022.

Shree Ganesh Re shares closed at 297.25 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 20.34% returns over the last 6 months and 14.04% over the last 12 months.