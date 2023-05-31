English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Shree Ganesh Re Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 29.33 crore, up 42.65% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 03:59 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Ganesh Remedies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 29.33 crore in March 2023 up 42.65% from Rs. 20.56 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.87 crore in March 2023 up 52.81% from Rs. 3.84 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.70 crore in March 2023 up 50.52% from Rs. 5.78 crore in March 2022.

    Shree Ganesh Re EPS has increased to Rs. 4.78 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.20 in March 2022.

    Shree Ganesh Re shares closed at 297.25 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 20.34% returns over the last 6 months and 14.04% over the last 12 months.

    Shree Ganesh Remedies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations29.3321.9920.56
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations29.3321.9920.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials14.589.6411.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.872.37-0.72
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.571.551.44
    Depreciation1.030.970.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.043.073.28
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.234.404.07
    Other Income0.441.401.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.675.805.20
    Interest0.040.030.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.635.775.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.635.775.19
    Tax1.771.421.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.874.353.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.874.353.84
    Equity Share Capital12.2812.0112.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.783.623.20
    Diluted EPS4.783.623.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.783.623.20
    Diluted EPS4.783.623.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Shree Ganesh Re #Shree Ganesh Remedies
    first published: May 31, 2023 03:44 pm