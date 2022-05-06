Shree Ganesh Re Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.56 crore, up 33.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.56 crore in March 2022 up 33.75% from Rs. 15.37 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.84 crore in March 2022 up 26.75% from Rs. 3.03 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.78 crore in March 2022 up 10.52% from Rs. 5.23 crore in March 2021.

Shree Ganesh Re EPS has increased to Rs. 3.20 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.03 in March 2021.

Shree Ganesh Re shares closed at 315.95 on May 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.11% returns over the last 6 months and 32.85% over the last 12 months.