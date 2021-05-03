MARKET NEWS

Shree Ganesh Re Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 15.37 crore, down 41.01% Y-o-Y

May 03, 2021 / 02:52 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Ganesh Remedies are:

Net Sales at Rs 15.37 crore in March 2021 down 41.01% from Rs. 26.06 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.03 crore in March 2021 down 31.84% from Rs. 4.44 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.23 crore in March 2021 down 26.85% from Rs. 7.15 crore in March 2020.

Shree Ganesh Re EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.03 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.95 in March 2020.

Shree Ganesh Re shares closed at 309.15 on April 30, 2021 (BSE) and has given 152.37% returns over the last 6 months

Shree Ganesh Remedies
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations15.3713.2626.06
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations15.3713.2626.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials9.985.9215.68
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.520.43-0.98
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.051.041.94
Depreciation1.180.221.18
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2.782.714.74
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.902.953.50
Other Income0.150.542.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.053.505.97
Interest0.010.020.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.043.485.91
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax4.043.485.91
Tax1.010.711.46
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.032.774.44
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.032.774.44
Equity Share Capital10.0110.018.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.032.774.95
Diluted EPS3.032.774.95
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.032.774.95
Diluted EPS3.032.774.95
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 3, 2021 02:45 pm

