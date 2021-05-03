Shree Ganesh Re Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 15.37 crore, down 41.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.37 crore in March 2021 down 41.01% from Rs. 26.06 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.03 crore in March 2021 down 31.84% from Rs. 4.44 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.23 crore in March 2021 down 26.85% from Rs. 7.15 crore in March 2020.

Shree Ganesh Re EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.03 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.95 in March 2020.

Shree Ganesh Re shares closed at 309.15 on April 30, 2021 (BSE) and has given 152.37% returns over the last 6 months