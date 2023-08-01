English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Shree Ganesh Re Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 26.72 crore, up 51.48% Y-o-Y

    August 01, 2023 / 11:13 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Ganesh Remedies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 26.72 crore in June 2023 up 51.48% from Rs. 17.64 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.75 crore in June 2023 up 65.71% from Rs. 2.87 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.50 crore in June 2023 up 53.06% from Rs. 4.90 crore in June 2022.

    Shree Ganesh Re EPS has increased to Rs. 3.86 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.39 in June 2022.

    Shree Ganesh Re shares closed at 412.90 on July 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 65.19% returns over the last 6 months and 71.97% over the last 12 months.

    Shree Ganesh Remedies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations26.7229.3317.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations26.7229.3317.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials17.5314.5811.85
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.620.87-2.91
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.591.571.38
    Depreciation1.021.030.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.454.043.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.757.233.43
    Other Income0.730.440.65
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.487.674.08
    Interest0.010.040.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.477.633.89
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.477.633.89
    Tax1.721.771.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.755.872.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.755.872.87
    Equity Share Capital12.3112.2812.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.864.782.39
    Diluted EPS3.864.782.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.864.782.39
    Diluted EPS3.864.782.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Shree Ganesh Re #Shree Ganesh Remedies
    first published: Aug 1, 2023 11:00 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!