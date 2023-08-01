Shree Ganesh Re Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 26.72 crore, up 51.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.72 crore in June 2023 up 51.48% from Rs. 17.64 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.75 crore in June 2023 up 65.71% from Rs. 2.87 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.50 crore in June 2023 up 53.06% from Rs. 4.90 crore in June 2022.

Shree Ganesh Re EPS has increased to Rs. 3.86 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.39 in June 2022.

Shree Ganesh Re shares closed at 412.90 on July 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 65.19% returns over the last 6 months and 71.97% over the last 12 months.