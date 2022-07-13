Shree Ganesh Re Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.64 crore, up 39.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.64 crore in June 2022 up 39.63% from Rs. 12.63 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.87 crore in June 2022 up 22.62% from Rs. 2.34 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.90 crore in June 2022 up 17.51% from Rs. 4.17 crore in June 2021.

Shree Ganesh Re EPS has increased to Rs. 2.39 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.34 in June 2021.

Shree Ganesh Re shares closed at 258.75 on July 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -15.57% returns over the last 6 months and -28.59% over the last 12 months.