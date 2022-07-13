 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shree Ganesh Re Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.64 crore, up 39.63% Y-o-Y

Jul 13, 2022 / 08:49 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Ganesh Remedies are:

Net Sales at Rs 17.64 crore in June 2022 up 39.63% from Rs. 12.63 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.87 crore in June 2022 up 22.62% from Rs. 2.34 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.90 crore in June 2022 up 17.51% from Rs. 4.17 crore in June 2021.

Shree Ganesh Re EPS has increased to Rs. 2.39 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.34 in June 2021.

Shree Ganesh Re shares closed at 258.75 on July 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -15.57% returns over the last 6 months and -28.59% over the last 12 months.

Shree Ganesh Remedies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 17.64 20.56 12.63
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 17.64 20.56 12.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 11.85 11.91 7.60
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.91 -0.72 -1.43
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.38 1.44 1.01
Depreciation 0.82 0.58 0.82
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.08 3.28 2.40
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.43 4.07 2.24
Other Income 0.65 1.14 1.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.08 5.20 3.35
Interest 0.19 0.02 0.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.89 5.19 3.28
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 3.89 5.19 3.28
Tax 1.02 1.35 0.94
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.87 3.84 2.34
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.87 3.84 2.34
Equity Share Capital 12.01 12.01 10.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.39 3.20 2.34
Diluted EPS 2.39 3.20 2.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.39 3.20 2.34
Diluted EPS 2.39 3.20 2.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 13, 2022 08:44 am
