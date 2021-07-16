Shree Ganesh Re Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 12.63 crore, up 41.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.63 crore in June 2021 up 41.55% from Rs. 8.92 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.34 crore in June 2021 up 173.73% from Rs. 0.85 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.17 crore in June 2021 up 100.48% from Rs. 2.08 crore in June 2020.

Shree Ganesh Re EPS has increased to Rs. 2.34 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.95 in June 2020.

Shree Ganesh Re shares closed at 402.25 on July 14, 2021 (BSE) and has given 136.76% returns over the last 6 months and 426.30% over the last 12 months.