    Shree Ganesh Re Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.99 crore, up 4.1% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 01:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Ganesh Remedies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 21.99 crore in December 2022 up 4.1% from Rs. 21.13 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.35 crore in December 2022 up 3.5% from Rs. 4.20 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.77 crore in December 2022 up 1.65% from Rs. 6.66 crore in December 2021.

    Shree Ganesh Re EPS has increased to Rs. 3.62 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.50 in December 2021.

    Shree Ganesh Re shares closed at 255.65 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.29% returns over the last 6 months and -23.01% over the last 12 months.

    Shree Ganesh Remedies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations21.9921.2621.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations21.9921.2621.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.6411.779.06
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.37-1.021.76
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.551.381.21
    Depreciation0.970.900.99
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.073.813.32
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.404.424.79
    Other Income1.400.730.88
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.805.155.67
    Interest0.03-0.140.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.775.295.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.775.295.64
    Tax1.421.361.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.353.944.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.353.944.20
    Equity Share Capital12.0112.0112.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.623.283.50
    Diluted EPS3.623.283.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.623.283.50
    Diluted EPS3.623.283.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jan 20, 2023 01:00 pm