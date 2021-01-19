MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘FPOs & Agriculture Marketing-The Beginning of a New Era’ on January 22, 4pm
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Shree Ganesh Re Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 13.26 crore, up 26.96% Y-o-Y

January 19, 2021 / 04:26 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Ganesh Remedies are:

Net Sales at Rs 13.26 crore in December 2020 up 26.96% from Rs. 10.45 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.77 crore in December 2020 up 163.32% from Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.72 crore in December 2020 up 112.57% from Rs. 1.75 crore in December 2019.

Shree Ganesh Re EPS has increased to Rs. 2.77 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.05 in December 2019.

Close

Shree Ganesh Re shares closed at 161.40 on January 18, 2021 (BSE) and has given 106.92% returns over the last 6 months and 157.38% over the last 12 months.

Shree Ganesh Remedies
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20
Net Sales/Income from operations13.2611.52
Other Operating Income----
Total Income From Operations13.2611.52
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials5.925.59
Purchase of Traded Goods----
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.43-1.67
Power & Fuel----
Employees Cost1.040.98
Depreciation0.220.64
Excise Duty----
Admin. And Selling Expenses----
R & D Expenses----
Provisions And Contingencies----
Exp. Capitalised----
Other Expenses2.712.41
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.953.57
Other Income0.540.45
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.504.02
Interest0.020.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.484.01
Exceptional Items----
P/L Before Tax3.484.01
Tax0.710.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.773.09
Prior Year Adjustments----
Extra Ordinary Items----
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.773.09
Equity Share Capital10.018.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.773.09
Diluted EPS2.773.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.773.45
Diluted EPS2.773.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)----
Share Holding (%)----
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Shree Ganesh Re #Shree Ganesh Remedies
first published: Jan 19, 2021 04:11 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Over 2 lakh Indians vaccinated in 2 days; Recoveries in India cross 1 crore

Coronavirus Essential | Over 2 lakh Indians vaccinated in 2 days; Recoveries in India cross 1 crore

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.