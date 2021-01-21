Shree Ganesh Re Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 13.26 crore, up 26.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.26 crore in December 2020 up 26.96% from Rs. 10.45 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.77 crore in December 2020 up 163.32% from Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.72 crore in December 2020 up 112.57% from Rs. 1.75 crore in December 2019.

Shree Ganesh Re EPS has increased to Rs. 2.77 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.05 in December 2019.

Shree Ganesh Re shares closed at 166.75 on January 20, 2021 (BSE) and has given 113.78% returns over the last 6 months and 165.91% over the last 12 months.