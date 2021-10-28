Shree Digvijay Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 153.87 crore, up 58.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 153.87 crore in September 2021 up 58.6% from Rs. 97.01 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.40 crore in September 2021 up 423.23% from Rs. 2.56 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.52 crore in September 2021 up 156.01% from Rs. 11.14 crore in September 2020.

Shree Digvijay EPS has increased to Rs. 0.93 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.18 in September 2020.

Shree Digvijay shares closed at 83.30 on October 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 16.26% returns over the last 6 months and 33.28% over the last 12 months.