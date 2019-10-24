Shree Digvijay Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 97.68 crore, up 2.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 97.68 crore in September 2019 up 2.53% from Rs. 95.27 crore in September 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.63 crore in September 2019 up 774.14% from Rs. 1.28 crore in September 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.54 crore in September 2019 up 294.75% from Rs. 4.95 crore in September 2018.
Shree Digvijay EPS has increased to Rs. 0.61 in September 2019 from Rs. 0.09 in September 2018.
Shree Digvijay shares closed at 16.65 on October 23, 2019 (NSE)
