Shree Digvijay Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 95.27 crore, up 0.38% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 95.27 crore in September 2018 up 0.38% from Rs. 94.91 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.28 crore in September 2018 down 12900% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.95 crore in September 2018 down 41.42% from Rs. 8.45 crore in September 2017.

Shree Digvijay shares closed at 21.50 on October 30, 2018 (BSE) and has given -29.28% returns over the last 6 months and -23.62% over the last 12 months.