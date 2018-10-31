Shree Digvijay Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 95.27 crore, up 0.38% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Digvijay Cement Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 95.27 crore in September 2018 up 0.38% from Rs. 94.91 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.28 crore in September 2018 down 12900% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.95 crore in September 2018 down 41.42% from Rs. 8.45 crore in September 2017.
Shree Digvijay shares closed at 21.50 on October 30, 2018 (BSE) and has given -29.28% returns over the last 6 months and -23.62% over the last 12 months.
|
|Shree Digvijay Cement Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|95.27
|117.03
|94.91
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|95.27
|117.03
|94.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|21.82
|28.97
|18.09
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.89
|-4.22
|6.37
|Power & Fuel
|36.51
|39.06
|27.04
|Employees Cost
|7.38
|7.48
|6.74
|Depreciation
|6.06
|5.98
|5.73
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|28.61
|31.02
|29.21
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.22
|8.74
|1.73
|Other Income
|2.11
|1.26
|0.99
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.11
|10.00
|2.72
|Interest
|0.82
|0.77
|2.70
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.93
|9.23
|0.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.93
|9.23
|0.02
|Tax
|-0.65
|3.28
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.28
|5.95
|0.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.28
|5.95
|0.01
|Equity Share Capital
|141.38
|141.38
|141.37
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|0.42
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|0.42
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|0.42
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|0.42
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited