    Shree Digvijay Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 195.20 crore, up 15.37% Y-o-Y

    May 02, 2023 / 10:42 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Digvijay Cement Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 195.20 crore in March 2023 up 15.37% from Rs. 169.19 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.42 crore in March 2023 up 89.42% from Rs. 12.89 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.05 crore in March 2023 up 34.28% from Rs. 30.57 crore in March 2022.

    Shree Digvijay EPS has increased to Rs. 1.69 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.90 in March 2022.

    Shree Digvijay shares closed at 71.85 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.53% returns over the last 6 months and -1.03% over the last 12 months.

    Shree Digvijay Cement Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations195.20206.44169.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations195.20206.44169.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials33.4328.9132.12
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.1434.59-3.83
    Power & Fuel--57.4363.99
    Employees Cost8.3610.188.69
    Depreciation8.958.769.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses116.4059.3338.84
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.197.2420.34
    Other Income2.911.001.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.108.2421.52
    Interest0.010.410.31
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax32.097.8321.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax32.097.8321.22
    Tax7.67-2.378.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities24.4210.1912.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period24.4210.1912.89
    Equity Share Capital145.20145.20144.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.690.710.90
    Diluted EPS1.670.690.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.690.710.90
    Diluted EPS1.670.690.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

