Shree Digvijay Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 195.20 crore, up 15.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 195.20 crore in March 2023 up 15.37% from Rs. 169.19 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.42 crore in March 2023 up 89.42% from Rs. 12.89 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.05 crore in March 2023 up 34.28% from Rs. 30.57 crore in March 2022.

Shree Digvijay EPS has increased to Rs. 1.69 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.90 in March 2022.

Shree Digvijay shares closed at 71.85 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.53% returns over the last 6 months and -1.03% over the last 12 months.