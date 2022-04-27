Shree Digvijay Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 169.19 crore, down 3.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 169.19 crore in March 2022 down 3.24% from Rs. 174.86 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.89 crore in March 2022 down 53.01% from Rs. 27.43 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.57 crore in March 2022 down 37.79% from Rs. 49.14 crore in March 2021.

Shree Digvijay EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.90 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.93 in March 2021.

Shree Digvijay shares closed at 74.30 on April 26, 2022 (NSE)