Shree Digvijay Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 161.23 crore, up 4.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 161.23 crore in June 2022 up 4.21% from Rs. 154.71 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.14 crore in June 2022 down 21.13% from Rs. 21.73 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.36 crore in June 2022 down 22.86% from Rs. 41.95 crore in June 2021.

Shree Digvijay EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.19 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.52 in June 2021.

Shree Digvijay shares closed at 62.65 on July 29, 2022 (NSE)