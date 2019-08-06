Shree Digvijay Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 118.31 crore, up 1.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 118.31 crore in June 2019 up 1.09% from Rs. 117.03 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.20 crore in June 2019 up 155.46% from Rs. 5.95 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.67 crore in June 2019 up 91.93% from Rs. 15.98 crore in June 2018.

Shree Digvijay EPS has increased to Rs. 1.08 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.42 in June 2018.

Shree Digvijay shares closed at 14.74 on August 05, 2019 (BSE) and has given -28.96% returns over the last 6 months and -41.74% over the last 12 months.