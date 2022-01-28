Shree Digvijay Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 151.57 crore, up 5.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 151.57 crore in December 2021 up 5.66% from Rs. 143.46 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.27 crore in December 2021 down 48.12% from Rs. 14.02 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.01 crore in December 2021 down 31.05% from Rs. 29.02 crore in December 2020.

Shree Digvijay EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.51 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.99 in December 2020.

Shree Digvijay shares closed at 70.90 on January 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.89% returns over the last 6 months and 20.37% over the last 12 months.