Shree Digvijay Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 143.46 crore, up 17.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 143.46 crore in December 2020 up 17.96% from Rs. 121.61 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.02 crore in December 2020 up 48.45% from Rs. 9.44 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.02 crore in December 2020 up 39.59% from Rs. 20.79 crore in December 2019.

Shree Digvijay EPS has increased to Rs. 0.99 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.67 in December 2019.

Shree Digvijay shares closed at 61.15 on January 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 7.47% returns over the last 6 months and 109.42% over the last 12 months.