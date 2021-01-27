MARKET NEWS

Shree Digvijay Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 143.46 crore, up 17.96% Y-o-Y

January 27, 2021 / 07:32 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Digvijay Cement Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 143.46 crore in December 2020 up 17.96% from Rs. 121.61 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.02 crore in December 2020 up 48.45% from Rs. 9.44 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.02 crore in December 2020 up 39.59% from Rs. 20.79 crore in December 2019.

Shree Digvijay EPS has increased to Rs. 0.99 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.67 in December 2019.

Close

Shree Digvijay shares closed at 61.15 on January 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 7.47% returns over the last 6 months and 109.42% over the last 12 months.

Shree Digvijay Cement Company
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations143.4697.01121.61
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations143.4697.01121.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials28.3814.6922.48
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.47-1.266.35
Power & Fuel41.8828.7133.49
Employees Cost9.719.588.61
Depreciation6.726.726.24
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses33.0834.8431.17
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.223.7413.27
Other Income2.080.691.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.304.4214.55
Interest0.580.380.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.724.0514.39
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax21.724.0514.39
Tax7.701.494.95
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.022.569.44
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.022.569.44
Equity Share Capital142.12141.89141.38
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.990.180.67
Diluted EPS0.960.180.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.990.180.67
Diluted EPS0.960.180.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jan 27, 2021 07:11 pm

