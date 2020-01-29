Shree Digvijay Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 121.61 crore, up 8.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 121.61 crore in December 2019 up 8.63% from Rs. 111.95 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.44 crore in December 2019 up 2723.44% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.79 crore in December 2019 up 234.78% from Rs. 6.21 crore in December 2018.

Shree Digvijay EPS has increased to Rs. 0.67 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2018.

Shree Digvijay shares closed at 29.00 on January 28, 2020 (NSE)