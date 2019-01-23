Shree Digvijay Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 111.95 crore, up 11.89% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Digvijay Cement Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 111.95 crore in December 2018 up 11.89% from Rs. 100.05 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2018 down 110.14% from Rs. 3.55 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.21 crore in December 2018 down 55.45% from Rs. 13.94 crore in December 2017.
Shree Digvijay shares closed at 22.75 on October 31, 2018 (BSE) and has given -9.54% returns over the last 6 months and -20.73% over the last 12 months.
|
|Shree Digvijay Cement Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|111.95
|95.27
|100.05
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|111.95
|95.27
|100.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|24.20
|21.82
|20.21
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.00
|-1.89
|2.07
|Power & Fuel
|41.22
|36.51
|31.63
|Employees Cost
|7.57
|7.38
|6.95
|Depreciation
|5.86
|6.06
|5.75
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|31.06
|28.61
|26.91
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.96
|-3.22
|6.53
|Other Income
|1.31
|2.11
|1.66
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.35
|-1.11
|8.19
|Interest
|0.81
|0.82
|2.68
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.46
|-1.93
|5.51
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.46
|-1.93
|5.51
|Tax
|-0.10
|-0.65
|1.96
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.36
|-1.28
|3.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.36
|-1.28
|3.55
|Equity Share Capital
|141.38
|141.38
|141.37
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|-0.09
|0.25
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|-0.09
|0.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|-0.09
|0.25
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|-0.09
|0.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited