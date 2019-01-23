Shree Digvijay Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 111.95 crore, up 11.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 111.95 crore in December 2018 up 11.89% from Rs. 100.05 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2018 down 110.14% from Rs. 3.55 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.21 crore in December 2018 down 55.45% from Rs. 13.94 crore in December 2017.

Shree Digvijay shares closed at 22.75 on October 31, 2018 (BSE) and has given -9.54% returns over the last 6 months and -20.73% over the last 12 months.