Shree Digvijay Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 195.20 crore, up 15.37% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2023 / 11:25 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shree Digvijay Cement Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 195.20 crore in March 2023 up 15.37% from Rs. 169.19 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.43 crore in March 2023 up 89.55% from Rs. 12.89 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.05 crore in March 2023 up 34.28% from Rs. 30.57 crore in March 2022.

Shree Digvijay Cement Company
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 195.20 206.44 169.19
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 195.20 206.44 169.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 33.43 28.91 32.12
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.14 34.59 -3.83
Power & Fuel -- 57.43 63.99
Employees Cost 8.36 10.18 8.69
Depreciation 8.95 8.76 9.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 116.41 59.34 38.84
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.19 7.23 20.33
Other Income 2.91 1.00 1.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.10 8.23 21.52
Interest 0.01 0.41 0.31
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 32.09 7.82 21.21
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 32.09 7.82 21.21
Tax 7.66 -2.37 8.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 24.43 10.19 12.89
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 24.43 10.19 12.89
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 24.43 10.19 12.89
Equity Share Capital 145.20 145.20 144.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.68 0.71 0.90
Diluted EPS -- 0.69 0.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.68 0.71 0.90
Diluted EPS -- 0.69 0.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
