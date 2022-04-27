 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shree Digvijay Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 169.19 crore, down 3.24% Y-o-Y

Apr 27, 2022 / 03:46 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shree Digvijay Cement Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 169.19 crore in March 2022 down 3.24% from Rs. 174.86 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.89 crore in March 2022 down 53.02% from Rs. 27.43 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.57 crore in March 2022 down 37.78% from Rs. 49.13 crore in March 2021.

Shree Digvijay EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.90 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.93 in March 2021.

Shree Digvijay shares closed at 74.30 on April 26, 2022 (NSE)

Shree Digvijay Cement Company
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 169.19 151.57 174.86
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 169.19 151.57 174.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 32.12 27.37 33.27
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.83 -0.37 8.68
Power & Fuel 63.99 -- 38.61
Employees Cost 8.69 9.77 7.72
Depreciation 9.05 7.83 6.82
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 38.84 95.66 39.48
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.33 11.32 40.28
Other Income 1.18 0.86 2.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.52 12.18 42.31
Interest 0.31 0.40 0.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 21.21 11.78 41.93
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 21.21 11.78 41.93
Tax 8.33 4.51 14.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.89 7.27 27.43
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.89 7.27 27.43
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 12.89 7.27 27.43
Equity Share Capital 144.03 143.86 142.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.90 0.51 1.93
Diluted EPS 0.88 0.49 1.86
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.90 0.51 1.93
Diluted EPS 0.88 0.49 1.86
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

