MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Shree Digvijay Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 174.86 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

April 29, 2021 / 12:19 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shree Digvijay Cement Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 174.86 crore in March 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020.

Shree Digvijay shares closed at 71.65 on April 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 14.64% returns over the last 6 months and 213.57% over the last 12 months.

Shree Digvijay Cement Company
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20
Net Sales/Income from operations174.86143.46
Other Operating Income----
Total Income From Operations174.86143.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials33.2728.38
Purchase of Traded Goods----
Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.683.47
Power & Fuel38.6141.88
Employees Cost7.729.71
Depreciation6.826.72
Excise Duty----
Admin. And Selling Expenses----
R & D Expenses----
Provisions And Contingencies----
Exp. Capitalised----
Other Expenses39.4833.09
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.2820.21
Other Income2.032.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.3122.29
Interest0.380.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax41.9321.71
Exceptional Items----
P/L Before Tax41.9321.71
Tax14.517.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities27.4314.01
Prior Year Adjustments----
Extra Ordinary Items----
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period27.4314.01
Minority Interest----
Share Of P/L Of Associates----
Net P/L After M.I & Associates27.4314.01
Equity Share Capital142.29142.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.930.99
Diluted EPS1.860.96
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.930.99
Diluted EPS1.860.96
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)----
Share Holding (%)----
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Cement - Major #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Shree Digvijay #Shree Digvijay Cement Company
first published: Apr 29, 2021 12:13 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Crash testing jobs are up for grabs, but do you have the skills?

Future Wise | Crash testing jobs are up for grabs, but do you have the skills?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.