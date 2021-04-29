Shree Digvijay Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 174.86 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Mar'21 Dec'20 Net Sales/Income from operations 174.86 143.46 Other Operating Income -- -- Total Income From Operations 174.86 143.46 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 33.27 28.38 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 8.68 3.47 Power & Fuel 38.61 41.88 Employees Cost 7.72 9.71 Depreciation 6.82 6.72 Excise Duty -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- Other Expenses 39.48 33.09 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.28 20.21 Other Income 2.03 2.08 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 42.31 22.29 Interest 0.38 0.58 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 41.93 21.71 Exceptional Items -- -- P/L Before Tax 41.93 21.71 Tax 14.51 7.70 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 27.43 14.01 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 27.43 14.01 Minority Interest -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 27.43 14.01 Equity Share Capital 142.29 142.12 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.93 0.99 Diluted EPS 1.86 0.96 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.93 0.99 Diluted EPS 1.86 0.96 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited