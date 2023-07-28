Shree Digvijay Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 192.95 crore, up 19.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 192.95 crore in June 2023 up 19.68% from Rs. 161.23 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.25 crore in June 2023 up 0.68% from Rs. 17.14 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.46 crore in June 2023 up 0.31% from Rs. 32.36 crore in June 2022.

Shree Digvijay EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.19 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.19 in June 2022.

Shree Digvijay shares closed at 79.37 on July 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given 11.32% returns over the last 6 months and 29.27% over the last 12 months.