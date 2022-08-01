 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shree Digvijay Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 161.23 crore, up 4.21% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 06:47 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shree Digvijay Cement Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 161.23 crore in June 2022 up 4.21% from Rs. 154.71 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.14 crore in June 2022 down 21.13% from Rs. 21.73 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.36 crore in June 2022 down 22.86% from Rs. 41.95 crore in June 2021.

Shree Digvijay EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.19 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.52 in June 2021.

Shree Digvijay shares closed at 62.65 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.70% returns over the last 6 months and -34.19% over the last 12 months.

Shree Digvijay Cement Company
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 161.23 169.19 154.71
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 161.23 169.19 154.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 37.28 32.12 31.11
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -23.03 -3.83 -4.22
Power & Fuel 68.04 63.99 --
Employees Cost 10.14 8.69 9.65
Depreciation 8.82 9.05 7.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 37.75 38.84 77.22
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.23 20.33 33.82
Other Income 1.31 1.18 1.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.54 21.52 34.82
Interest 0.40 0.31 0.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 23.14 21.21 34.43
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 23.14 21.21 34.43
Tax 6.00 8.33 12.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17.14 12.89 21.73
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17.14 12.89 21.73
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 17.14 12.89 21.73
Equity Share Capital 144.03 144.03 142.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.19 0.90 1.52
Diluted EPS 1.17 0.88 1.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.19 0.90 1.52
Diluted EPS 1.17 0.88 1.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Aug 1, 2022
