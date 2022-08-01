English
    Shree Digvijay Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 161.23 crore, up 4.21% Y-o-Y

    August 01, 2022 / 06:47 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shree Digvijay Cement Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 161.23 crore in June 2022 up 4.21% from Rs. 154.71 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.14 crore in June 2022 down 21.13% from Rs. 21.73 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.36 crore in June 2022 down 22.86% from Rs. 41.95 crore in June 2021.

    Shree Digvijay EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.19 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.52 in June 2021.

    Shree Digvijay shares closed at 62.65 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.70% returns over the last 6 months and -34.19% over the last 12 months.

    Shree Digvijay Cement Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations161.23169.19154.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations161.23169.19154.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials37.2832.1231.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-23.03-3.83-4.22
    Power & Fuel68.0463.99--
    Employees Cost10.148.699.65
    Depreciation8.829.057.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses37.7538.8477.22
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.2320.3333.82
    Other Income1.311.181.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.5421.5234.82
    Interest0.400.310.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax23.1421.2134.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax23.1421.2134.43
    Tax6.008.3312.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.1412.8921.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.1412.8921.73
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates17.1412.8921.73
    Equity Share Capital144.03144.03142.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.190.901.52
    Diluted EPS1.170.881.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.190.901.52
    Diluted EPS1.170.881.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

