Shree Digvijay Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 206.44 crore, up 36.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 206.44 crore in December 2022 up 36.2% from Rs. 151.57 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.19 crore in December 2022 up 40.16% from Rs. 7.27 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.99 crore in December 2022 down 15.09% from Rs. 20.01 crore in December 2021.

Shree Digvijay EPS has increased to Rs. 0.71 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.51 in December 2021.

