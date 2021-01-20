MARKET NEWS

Shree Digvijay Cement Q3 PAT seen up 91% YoY to Rs. 18 cr: Arihant Capital

January 20, 2021 / 10:45 AM IST
 
 
Arihant Capital has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 20) earnings estimates for the Cement sector. The brokerage house expects Shree Digvijay Cement to report net profit at Rs. 18 crore up 91% year-on-year (up 567% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 34 percent Y-o-Y (up 69 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 164 crore, according to Arihant Capital.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 59 percent Y-o-Y (up 210 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 31 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Arihant Capital #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #cement #earnings #Result Poll #Shree Digvijay Cement
first published: Jan 20, 2021 10:45 am

