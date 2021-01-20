Shree Digvijay Cement Q3 PAT seen up 91% YoY to Rs. 18 cr: Arihant Capital

live bse live

Arihant Capital has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 20) earnings estimates for the Cement sector. The brokerage house expects Shree Digvijay Cement to report net profit at Rs. 18 crore up 91% year-on-year (up 567% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 34 percent Y-o-Y (up 69 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 164 crore, according to Arihant Capital.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 59 percent Y-o-Y (up 210 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 31 crore.

