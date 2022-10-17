 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shree Cements Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,780.90 crore, up 17.94% Y-o-Y

Oct 17, 2022 / 11:25 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Cements are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,780.90 crore in September 2022 up 17.94% from Rs. 3,205.87 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 189.60 crore in September 2022 down 67.18% from Rs. 577.70 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 679.62 crore in September 2022 down 35.16% from Rs. 1,048.15 crore in September 2021.

Shree Cements EPS has decreased to Rs. 52.55 in September 2022 from Rs. 160.11 in September 2021.

Shree Cements shares closed at 21,162.90 on October 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.45% returns over the last 6 months and -27.81% over the last 12 months.

Shree Cements
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,780.90 4,202.69 3,205.87
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,780.90 4,202.69 3,205.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 285.90 303.26 215.68
Purchase of Traded Goods 14.54 8.59 23.88
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 69.12 -135.93 -31.00
Power & Fuel 1,226.97 1,442.37 --
Employees Cost 209.65 217.39 202.58
Depreciation 362.79 327.94 250.54
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,451.69 1,548.19 1,896.53
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 160.24 490.88 647.66
Other Income 156.59 -21.58 149.95
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 316.83 469.30 797.61
Interest 67.56 57.33 55.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 249.27 411.97 742.04
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 249.27 411.97 742.04
Tax 59.67 96.42 164.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 189.60 315.55 577.70
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 189.60 315.55 577.70
Equity Share Capital 36.08 36.08 36.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 52.55 87.46 160.11
Diluted EPS 52.55 87.46 160.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 52.55 87.46 160.11
Diluted EPS 52.55 87.46 160.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Oct 17, 2022
