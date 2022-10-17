English
    Shree Cements Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,780.90 crore, up 17.94% Y-o-Y

    October 17, 2022 / 11:25 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Cements are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,780.90 crore in September 2022 up 17.94% from Rs. 3,205.87 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 189.60 crore in September 2022 down 67.18% from Rs. 577.70 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 679.62 crore in September 2022 down 35.16% from Rs. 1,048.15 crore in September 2021.

    Shree Cements EPS has decreased to Rs. 52.55 in September 2022 from Rs. 160.11 in September 2021.

    Shree Cements shares closed at 21,162.90 on October 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.45% returns over the last 6 months and -27.81% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,780.904,202.693,205.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,780.904,202.693,205.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials285.90303.26215.68
    Purchase of Traded Goods14.548.5923.88
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks69.12-135.93-31.00
    Power & Fuel1,226.971,442.37--
    Employees Cost209.65217.39202.58
    Depreciation362.79327.94250.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,451.691,548.191,896.53
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax160.24490.88647.66
    Other Income156.59-21.58149.95
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax316.83469.30797.61
    Interest67.5657.3355.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax249.27411.97742.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax249.27411.97742.04
    Tax59.6796.42164.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities189.60315.55577.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period189.60315.55577.70
    Equity Share Capital36.0836.0836.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS52.5587.46160.11
    Diluted EPS52.5587.46160.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS52.5587.46160.11
    Diluted EPS52.5587.46160.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Oct 17, 2022 11:11 am
