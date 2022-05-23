 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shree Cements Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,098.76 crore, up 4.27% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 09:57 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Cements are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,098.76 crore in March 2022 up 4.27% from Rs. 3,930.81 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 645.21 crore in March 2022 down 15.95% from Rs. 767.65 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,048.69 crore in March 2022 down 19.43% from Rs. 1,301.51 crore in March 2021.

Shree Cements EPS has decreased to Rs. 178.82 in March 2022 from Rs. 212.76 in March 2021.

Shree Cements shares closed at 22,001.20 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.30% returns over the last 6 months and -20.03% over the last 12 months.

Shree Cements
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4,098.76 3,551.76 3,930.81
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4,098.76 3,551.76 3,930.81
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 271.97 283.06 258.89
Purchase of Traded Goods 22.10 193.44 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 58.90 -90.76 69.13
Power & Fuel 1,072.77 807.87 618.51
Employees Cost 196.66 196.53 244.24
Depreciation 301.34 252.10 299.29
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,565.76 1,336.09 1,562.88
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 609.26 573.43 877.87
Other Income 138.09 110.13 124.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 747.35 683.56 1,002.22
Interest 53.55 55.14 55.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 693.80 628.42 946.94
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 693.80 628.42 946.94
Tax 48.59 136.43 179.29
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 645.21 491.99 767.65
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 645.21 491.99 767.65
Equity Share Capital 36.08 36.08 36.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 178.82 136.36 212.76
Diluted EPS 178.82 136.36 212.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 178.82 136.36 212.76
Diluted EPS 178.82 136.36 212.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 23, 2022 09:44 am
