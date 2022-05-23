Shree Cements Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,098.76 crore, up 4.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,098.76 crore in March 2022 up 4.27% from Rs. 3,930.81 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 645.21 crore in March 2022 down 15.95% from Rs. 767.65 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,048.69 crore in March 2022 down 19.43% from Rs. 1,301.51 crore in March 2021.

Shree Cements EPS has decreased to Rs. 178.82 in March 2022 from Rs. 212.76 in March 2021.

Shree Cements shares closed at 22,001.20 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.30% returns over the last 6 months and -20.03% over the last 12 months.