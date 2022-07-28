 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shree Cements Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,202.69 crore, up 21.84% Y-o-Y

Jul 28, 2022 / 10:27 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Cements are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,202.69 crore in June 2022 up 21.84% from Rs. 3,449.49 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 315.55 crore in June 2022 down 52.31% from Rs. 661.72 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 797.24 crore in June 2022 down 30.84% from Rs. 1,152.68 crore in June 2021.

Shree Cements EPS has decreased to Rs. 87.46 in June 2022 from Rs. 183.40 in June 2021.

Shree Cements shares closed at 21,023.50 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.85% returns over the last 6 months and -23.53% over the last 12 months.

Shree Cements
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4,202.69 4,098.76 3,449.49
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4,202.69 4,098.76 3,449.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 303.26 271.97 231.75
Purchase of Traded Goods 8.59 22.10 43.16
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -135.93 58.90 -83.62
Power & Fuel 1,442.37 1,072.77 --
Employees Cost 217.39 196.66 211.46
Depreciation 327.94 301.34 232.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,548.19 1,565.76 2,033.23
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 490.88 609.26 781.01
Other Income -21.58 138.09 139.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 469.30 747.35 920.18
Interest 57.33 53.55 53.52
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 411.97 693.80 866.66
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 411.97 693.80 866.66
Tax 96.42 48.59 204.94
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 315.55 645.21 661.72
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 315.55 645.21 661.72
Equity Share Capital 36.08 36.08 36.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 87.46 178.82 183.40
Diluted EPS 87.46 178.82 183.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 87.46 178.82 183.40
Diluted EPS 87.46 178.82 183.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 28, 2022 10:22 pm
