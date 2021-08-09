Shree Cements Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,449.49 crore, up 48.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,449.49 crore in June 2021 up 48.31% from Rs. 2,325.79 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 661.72 crore in June 2021 up 78.46% from Rs. 370.80 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,152.68 crore in June 2021 up 39.71% from Rs. 825.04 crore in June 2020.

Shree Cements EPS has increased to Rs. 183.40 in June 2021 from Rs. 102.77 in June 2020.

Shree Cements shares closed at 28,386.60 on August 06, 2021 (NSE) and has given 0.78% returns over the last 6 months and 26.75% over the last 12 months.