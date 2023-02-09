 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shree Cements Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,068.79 crore, up 14.56% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Cements are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,068.79 crore in December 2022 up 14.56% from Rs. 3,551.76 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 276.77 crore in December 2022 down 43.74% from Rs. 491.99 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 869.19 crore in December 2022 down 7.1% from Rs. 935.66 crore in December 2021.

Shree Cements
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4,068.79 3,780.90 3,551.76
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4,068.79 3,780.90 3,551.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 309.97 285.90 283.06
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.70 14.54 193.44
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -32.63 69.12 -90.76
Power & Fuel -- 1,226.97 807.87
Employees Cost 217.86 209.65 196.53
Depreciation 413.56 362.79 252.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2,859.93 1,451.69 1,336.09
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 294.40 160.24 573.43
Other Income 161.23 156.59 110.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 455.63 316.83 683.56
Interest 71.43 67.56 55.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 384.20 249.27 628.42
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 384.20 249.27 628.42
Tax 107.43 59.67 136.43
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 276.77 189.60 491.99
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 276.77 189.60 491.99
Equity Share Capital 36.08 36.08 36.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 76.70 52.55 136.36
Diluted EPS 76.70 52.55 136.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 76.70 52.55 136.36
Diluted EPS 76.70 52.55 136.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited