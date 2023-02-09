Shree Cements Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,068.79 crore, up 14.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,068.79 crore in December 2022 up 14.56% from Rs. 3,551.76 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 276.77 crore in December 2022 down 43.74% from Rs. 491.99 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 869.19 crore in December 2022 down 7.1% from Rs. 935.66 crore in December 2021.