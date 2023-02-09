Shree Cements Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,068.79 crore, up 14.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,068.79 crore in December 2022 up 14.56% from Rs. 3,551.76 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 276.77 crore in December 2022 down 43.74% from Rs. 491.99 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 869.19 crore in December 2022 down 7.1% from Rs. 935.66 crore in December 2021.

Shree Cements EPS has decreased to Rs. 76.70 in December 2022 from Rs. 136.36 in December 2021.

Shree Cements shares closed at 24,239.95 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.36% returns over the last 6 months and -2.52% over the last 12 months.