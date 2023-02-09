English
    Shree Cements Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,068.79 crore, up 14.56% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Cements are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,068.79 crore in December 2022 up 14.56% from Rs. 3,551.76 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 276.77 crore in December 2022 down 43.74% from Rs. 491.99 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 869.19 crore in December 2022 down 7.1% from Rs. 935.66 crore in December 2021.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,068.793,780.903,551.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4,068.793,780.903,551.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials309.97285.90283.06
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.7014.54193.44
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-32.6369.12-90.76
    Power & Fuel--1,226.97807.87
    Employees Cost217.86209.65196.53
    Depreciation413.56362.79252.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2,859.931,451.691,336.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax294.40160.24573.43
    Other Income161.23156.59110.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax455.63316.83683.56
    Interest71.4367.5655.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax384.20249.27628.42
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax384.20249.27628.42
    Tax107.4359.67136.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities276.77189.60491.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period276.77189.60491.99
    Equity Share Capital36.0836.0836.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS76.7052.55136.36
    Diluted EPS76.7052.55136.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS76.7052.55136.36
    Diluted EPS76.7052.55136.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited