Shree Cements Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,309.43 crore, up 16.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,309.43 crore in December 2020 up 16.19% from Rs. 2,848.34 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 626.23 crore in December 2020 up 102.04% from Rs. 309.95 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,195.76 crore in December 2020 up 30.79% from Rs. 914.27 crore in December 2019.

Shree Cements EPS has increased to Rs. 173.57 in December 2020 from Rs. 87.65 in December 2019.

Shree Cements shares closed at 24,543.60 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 12.86% returns over the last 6 months and 9.49% over the last 12 months.