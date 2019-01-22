App
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2019 02:47 PM IST

Shree Cements Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2,780.63 crore, up 21.1% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Cements are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,780.63 crore in December 2018 up 21.1% from Rs. 2,296.23 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 301.29 crore in December 2018 down 9.61% from Rs. 333.33 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 765.36 crore in December 2018 up 16.51% from Rs. 656.92 crore in December 2017.

Shree Cements EPS has decreased to Rs. 86.49 in December 2018 from Rs. 95.68 in December 2017.

Shree Cements shares closed at 15,678.70 on January 21, 2019 (NSE) and has given -7.04% returns over the last 6 months and -15.16% over the last 12 months.

Shree Cements
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,780.63 2,586.59 2,296.23
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,780.63 2,586.59 2,296.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 211.53 197.38 180.85
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.54 -29.05 -23.94
Power & Fuel 659.08 614.33 505.46
Employees Cost 166.58 170.04 146.62
Depreciation 336.09 329.48 210.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,039.93 1,114.16 917.62
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 373.96 190.25 359.61
Other Income 55.31 51.37 87.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 429.27 241.62 446.91
Interest 59.30 61.78 20.74
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 369.97 179.84 426.17
Exceptional Items -- -178.13 --
P/L Before Tax 369.97 1.71 426.17
Tax 68.68 -47.62 92.84
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 301.29 49.33 333.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 301.29 49.33 333.33
Equity Share Capital 34.84 34.84 34.84
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 86.49 14.16 95.68
Diluted EPS 86.49 14.16 95.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 86.49 14.16 95.68
Diluted EPS 86.49 14.16 95.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jan 22, 2019 02:42 pm

tags #Cement - Major #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Shree Cements

